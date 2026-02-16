He Lost His Leg in 2017. They Never Lost their Love.

In 2014, Adithya and Aswin chose forever.
Three years later, an accident nearly took it all.
Despite the loss of his leg and a chorus of doubters urging her to leave, Aswin stayed.
Through years of recovery, long distance, and a master’s degree, they never wavered.
Today, they are proof that while life is unpredictable, love is a decision.
The accident changed everything—except them.
