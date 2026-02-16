He Lost His Leg in 2017. They Never Lost their Love.

#thebetterindia

In 2014, Adithya and Aswin chose forever.

Three years later, an accident nearly took it all.

Despite the loss of his leg and a chorus of doubters urging her to leave, Aswin stayed.

Through years of recovery, long distance, and a master’s degree, they never wavered.

Today, they are proof that while life is unpredictable, love is a decision.

The accident changed everything—except them.

