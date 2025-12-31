From Viral ‘Shopkeeper’ to Power-Packed Performance: Gaurav Gera

From TV fame to fearless reinvention—Gaurav Gera’s journey is a masterclass in perseverance.
After winning hearts as Nandu in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, he walked away from daily soaps to try something new.
Sixty videos got no response, but he kept going. Chutki and Shopkeeper made him a global name.
Today, with Dhurandhar, he proves growth begins where comfort ends.
