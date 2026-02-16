From Silent Glances To Standing In Uniform

From silent glances to salutes in uniform.
We met during CRPF officer training in 2021.
Silent rules, long days, and a nervous message changed everything.
We kept it quiet, but today, we’re married officers in the same force.
From Republic Day parades to high-risk areas, we’ve come a long way. He saluted me with a smile, just like we did in training.
This is our story.
~ Jincy Punarjani and Dileep Kannadi
