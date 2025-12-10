Authors
From Security Guard to OTT Star

By Video Team - The Better India
Failed 10th grade three times. Worked as a security guard for years.

But one day, life handed Vinod Suryavanshi a camera… and he never looked back.

From tiny roles to becoming the beloved secretary in Panchayat, and now a part of Jolly LLB 3 and Janaawar—his journey proves one thing:
Sometimes the ones who fail write the most beautiful stories. :sparkles:

