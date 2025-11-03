The Coach Behind India’s World Cup Glory

When fate said no, he turned it into a yes for millions.
From being the best batter India never picked to the coach who helped our women’s team lift the World Cup — Amol Muzumdar’s story is pure Bollywood magic!
Take a bow, Coach. This one’s yours!
Your time was always coming.
It was just waiting for the perfect moment to make a country proud.
