The Coach Behind India’s World Cup Glory

By Video Team - The Better India
When fate said no, he turned it into a yes for millions.

From being the best batter India never picked to the coach who helped our women’s team lift the World Cup — Amol Muzumdar’s story is pure Bollywood magic!

Take a bow, Coach. This one’s yours!
Your time was always coming.
It was just waiting for the perfect moment to make a country proud.

