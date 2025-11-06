Authors
Home Videos Cricket Mandira Bedi Stood By Women’s Cricket When None Did

Mandira Bedi Stood By Women’s Cricket When None Did

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

Mandira Bedi gave up her endorsement fee to ensure India's women’s cricket team could play and compete, believing in their dream before anyone else.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From battling sexism in the commentary box to opening up about mental health struggles, Mandira’s journey is one of strength, resilience, and unwavering support for women in sport.

She didn’t just help them play—she helped redefine strength.

#MandiraBedi#WomensCricket#Strength#MentalHealthAwareness#CricketHistory#WomenInSport#CricketChampions#BreakingBarriers

[Mandira Bedi, Women's Cricket, ICC World Cup 2025, Women in Commentary, Woman in Sports]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like