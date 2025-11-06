Mandira Bedi Stood By Women’s Cricket When None Did

#thebetterindia

Mandira Bedi gave up her endorsement fee to ensure India's women’s cricket team could play and compete, believing in their dream before anyone else.

From battling sexism in the commentary box to opening up about mental health struggles, Mandira’s journey is one of strength, resilience, and unwavering support for women in sport.

She didn’t just help them play—she helped redefine strength.

