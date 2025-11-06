From the Narrow Lanes of Rohtak to The World Cup Glory

#thebetterindia

From the dusty streets of Rohtak to World Cup glory!

Shafali Verma’s journey is all hustle and heart. With her father’s unwavering support and belief, she broke barriers and proved that dreams have no gender.

From being a prodigy to rising after setbacks, Shafali's triumph in the World Cup is a testament to perseverance. Today, she’s every daughter’s courage and every Indian’s pride!

