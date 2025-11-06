Authors
Home Videos Cricket Farmer's Daughter Becomes World Champion

Farmer's Daughter Becomes World Champion

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

From a small village in Assam to the World Cup stage, Uma Chetry's journey is nothing short of inspiring!

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Born to a farmer, she defied every obstacle—mocked for her dreams, training in borrowed gear, and battling gender norms.

But with relentless determination, she rose through the ranks, and though she didn’t play the final match, Uma’s spirit and fire paved the way for history.
Well done, Champion! :

#UmaChetry#CricketChampion#WomenInSports#UmaChetry#Gamechangers#ICCWorldCup2025#BreakingBarriers#ChasingDreams#InspiringWomen

[Uma Chetry, Women’s Cricket, World Cup, Assam, Inspirational Sports Stories, Woman in Sports, ICC World Cup 2025]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like