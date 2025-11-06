Farmer's Daughter Becomes World Champion

#thebetterindia

From a small village in Assam to the World Cup stage, Uma Chetry's journey is nothing short of inspiring!

Born to a farmer, she defied every obstacle—mocked for her dreams, training in borrowed gear, and battling gender norms.

But with relentless determination, she rose through the ranks, and though she didn’t play the final match, Uma’s spirit and fire paved the way for history.

