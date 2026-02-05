Couple transforms 150+ stations friendly for disabled

#thebetterindia

Meet Pancham and Shakti Cajla — the couple transforming how disabled Indians travel.

After a friend missed a train because he couldn’t identify the platform, they turned one simple idea into a nationwide movement.

From Mysuru, India’s first blind-friendly station, to 200 accessible stations with Braille maps, tactile paths, ramps and sign-language training — they’re ensuring no disabled person is left behind.

As we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, stories like these remind us why true accessibility can’t wait.

