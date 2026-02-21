Civic Sense in India Starts With One Person | Will You Join?

"Civic sense is not a duty. It is a debt we owe our home 🇮🇳

From delivering newspapers at the age of seven to cleaning streets every morning at 7 AM my life has always revolved around service. I do not pick up plastic for praise or attention. I do it because the beauty of India is a shared responsibility and public spaces belong to all of us.

This video is not about motivation. It is about participation. Even picking up one bottle makes a real difference when done consistently.

Do not just watch. Join in. Will you join me?

#CivicSenseIndia#CleanIndia#Sewa#SocialResponsibility#Inspiration

[Social responsibility India, Civic sense awareness, Community welfare India, Selfless service India, Civic duty in India]"

