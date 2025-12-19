Cattle Waste Powering Village Kitchens

For nearly a decade, households in this village have cooked without LPG. A community-run biogas plant turns local cattle dung into affordable cooking fuel, supplied directly to homes. Watch how a locally managed sustainable solution is reducing costs, tackling waste, and creating additional income.

