Can India Feed Its Future? | The Agriculture Changemaker Blueprint

What if a cutting-edge AI lab could drive right to your village? What if a single ₹250 bulb could light up a child's future?
These aren't just ideas—they are real, groundbreaking changes led by young Indians right now.
This is The Young Innovator Blueprint: your inside look at the students and grassroots visionaries who are solving India's toughest "last-mile" problems with stunning simplicity and genius.
This video is a part of The Better India Showcase 2025, India's largest celebration of changemakers that championed the people and blueprints building a better India.
IN THIS VIDEO, WE BREAK DOWN THE BLUEPRINT:
The Intro: The Solar-Powered AI Lab & Madhulash Babu's 1,000-Mile Mission
The Reality Check: India's Last-Mile Problem & The 800 Million Mind Opportunity
The Mobility Blueprint: Madhulash Babu's Solar-Powered Tech Bus For Villages
The Energy Blueprint: Uday Bhatia's ₹250 Inverter Bulb For 10,000 Homes
The Health Blueprint: Komal Panda's Portable Insulin Cooler For 77 Million Diabetics
The Farming Blueprint: Swuyievezo Dzudo's Zero-Electricity Solar Dryers
The Value-Addition Blueprint: Aayan Chopra's Solar-Powered 'Atta Chakki'
The Education Blueprint: Aryan Mishra's Low-Cost Astronomy Labs
The Secret Sauce: Frugal Innovation, Lived Experience & The Last-Mile Mindset
Your Role: How You Can Support The Next Generation of Innovators
In partnership with @Zero1byZerodha
About The Better India:
The Better India is India's largest solutions-based media platform. We share stories of people, innovations, and initiatives that are driving positive change and building a better, more sustainable future for the country.
