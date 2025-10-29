Where The Sun Feeds The Soil

India needs 500 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030… but where will all that solar land come from?
Farmers like Anand Jain in Madhya Pradesh are showing a new way forward: agrivoltaics. By combining agriculture with solar panels, he’s growing crops and generating electricity on the same land.
Now, FPOs like Sahyadri and innovators like AgriVijay are scaling this idea, proving that clean energy and farming can thrive together.
Music Credits:
Music 01
Auto Clear Code: “Above The Sky” licensed via Music Vine: E3YLT3QYDKLQ4J5M
Title of Musical Work: Above The Sky
Artist: Simon Folwar
License ID: S747097-12865
Music 02:
Auto Clear Code: “Years” licensed via Music Vine: HZGJDHJRSFSCFRH0
Title of Musical Work: Years
Artist: All Good Folks
License ID: S747103-12865
Music 03:
Title of Musical Work: Here Forever
Artist: Adi Goldstein
License ID: S747104-12865
Music 04:
Auto Clear Code: “A Thousand Miles” licensed via Music Vine: SHT5RIPZJ46CP8VE
Title of Musical Work: A Thousand Miles
Artist: Patrick Rundblad
License ID: S747105-12865