Where The Sun Feeds The Soil

By Video Team - The Better India
India needs 500 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030… but where will all that solar land come from?

Farmers like Anand Jain in Madhya Pradesh are showing a new way forward: agrivoltaics. By combining agriculture with solar panels, he’s growing crops and generating electricity on the same land.

Now, FPOs like Sahyadri and innovators like AgriVijay are scaling this idea, proving that clean energy and farming can thrive together.

#ReimaginingEnergy

