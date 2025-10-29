Where The Sun Feeds The Soil

India needs 500 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030… but where will all that solar land come from?

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Farmers like Anand Jain in Madhya Pradesh are showing a new way forward: agrivoltaics. By combining agriculture with solar panels, he’s growing crops and generating electricity on the same land.

Now, FPOs like Sahyadri and innovators like AgriVijay are scaling this idea, proving that clean energy and farming can thrive together.

#ReimaginingEnergy

Music Credits:

Music 01

Auto Clear Code: “Above The Sky” licensed via Music Vine: E3YLT3QYDKLQ4J5M

Title of Musical Work: Above The Sky

Artist: Simon Folwar

License ID: S747097-12865

Music 02:

Auto Clear Code: “Years” licensed via Music Vine: HZGJDHJRSFSCFRH0

Title of Musical Work: Years

Artist: All Good Folks

License ID: S747103-12865

Music 03:

Title of Musical Work: Here Forever

Artist: Adi Goldstein

License ID: S747104-12865

Music 04:

Auto Clear Code: “A Thousand Miles” licensed via Music Vine: SHT5RIPZJ46CP8VE

Title of Musical Work: A Thousand Miles

Artist: Patrick Rundblad

License ID: S747105-12865