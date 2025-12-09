This Couple Quit Job and Now Train 15000 Farmers

Gnana Saravanan & Krishnasudha once had secure jobs in Chennai — until they asked life’s big question: What’s our true purpose?
Leaving it all behind, they returned to their roots, revived a worn-out 36-acre farm with organic methods, and built Deesan Organic Farms.
Today, they inspire 15,000+ farmers & students, proving it’s never too late to follow your heart and create lasting change.
