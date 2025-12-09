This Couple Quit Job and Now Train 15000 Farmers

#thebetterindia

Gnana Saravanan & Krishnasudha once had secure jobs in Chennai — until they asked life’s big question: What’s our true purpose?

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Leaving it all behind, they returned to their roots, revived a worn-out 36-acre farm with organic methods, and built Deesan Organic Farms.

Today, they inspire 15,000+ farmers & students, proving it’s never too late to follow your heart and create lasting change.

#FarmLife#SustainableLiving#SustainableLiving#OrganicFarming#BackToRoots#FarmToTable#GreenJourney#InspiringChange#RuralRevival

[Organic Farming, Sustainable Living, Rural Revival, Farm To Table, Inspiring Farmers]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/