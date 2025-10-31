The Solar Solution Keeping Harvests Fresh

For many farmers, it used to be a tough choice, either watch their crops spoil before reaching the market or sell early at a loss. Natural spoilage and lack of storage meant income was always at risk. With Ecofrost’s portable solar-powered cold storage room, farmers can now keep their produce fresh for longer, sell it at better prices, and explore new opportunities, without compromising the planet. Watch to know how!

Music Credits:

Song: Dont Wanna Die - Instrumental version

Pro License Number - FxgksR

License owner - Vikara Services Pvt Ltd

Artist: Jordan Sherman