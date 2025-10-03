#thebetterindia

The Better India was honoured to have Mr. K. Ganesh, Director of Sustainability & Corporate Affairs at Bisleri International, as a guest at TBI Showcase 2025 - presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

With over three decades of experience, he has been turning sustainability ideas into real-world impact.

Since joining Bisleri in 2010, Ganesh has led transformative initiatives, including India’s first zero-liquid discharge plant in the packaged drinking water sector.

From recharging dams and ponds to revitalising water reservoirs across India, he has helped Bisleri give back nearly five times the water it consumes.

🎥 Watch him share his vision and learn how Bisleri is leading the charge in water conservation.

https://www.youtube.com/@m3mfoundation845

