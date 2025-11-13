Left City Lives To Become Digital Nomads

#thebetterindia

Meet Chhavi & Kapil - two engineers who left their high paying jobs at 24 to travel the world full time.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From Bangalore cubicles to Himalayan cafés, this power duo built BREAKFREE, a global business serving 150+ entrepreneurs across 12 countries, all while working just 30 hours a week from wherever they choose.

Today they earn 5x their corporate salaries and prove that with courage and the right mindset, you can turn the world into your office.

#DigitalNomads#TravelEntrepreneurs#WorkFromAnywhere#RemoteLife#StartupSuccess#Inspiration#GlobalBusiness

[Digital Nomads, Remote Work, Travel Entrepreneurs, Global Business, Work From Anywhere]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/