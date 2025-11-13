Left City Lives To Become Digital Nomads

Meet Chhavi & Kapil - two engineers who left their high paying jobs at 24 to travel the world full time.
From Bangalore cubicles to Himalayan cafés, this power duo built BREAKFREE, a global business serving 150+ entrepreneurs across 12 countries, all while working just 30 hours a week from wherever they choose.
Today they earn 5x their corporate salaries and prove that with courage and the right mindset, you can turn the world into your office.
