Authors
Home Videos Business India’s Sustainability Shift: From Waste & Water Challenges to Scalable Solutions

India’s Sustainability Shift: From Waste & Water Challenges to Scalable Solutions

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

From overflowing landfills to severe water stress in growing cities, India’s sustainability challenges require more than just intent. They call for innovation, collaboration, and grassroots action.

Advertisment

Across industries and local authorities, new solutions in water, solid waste, sewage treatment, and recycling are quietly shaping the future, and many of these discussions will converge in Mumbai this October at IFAT India 2025.

It’s not about one big breakthrough; it’s about small shifts with big impact.

Click here to register - https://shorturl.at/Gkod8

14-16 October 2025 | Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai

In partnership with @ifatindia8630

Music Credit:
Title of Musical Work: Nature
Artist: Hey Pluto!
License ID: S738639-12865
Link: https://musicvine.com/track/hey-pluto/nature
Autoclear code: GJTNFGWB4RXKZ0EL

Advertisment
Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like