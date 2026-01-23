Authors
Home Videos Business How One Woman Changed Mirzapur's Roads

How One Woman Changed Mirzapur's Roads

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

In Mirzapur, driving an e-rickshaw was never seen as a woman’s job. Chanda Shukla changed that when she stepped into the driver’s seat.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Work that began as a necessity to support her family, soon became a valuable skill that she mastered. Today, she trains other women to drive, earn, and take control of their livelihoods, turning everyday streets into spaces of opportunity.

#SheIsTheChange
In partnership with @GatesFoundationIndia

Music credits-

Music 01:
Title of Musical Work: Sticks And Lids
Artist: Soundroll
License ID S771115-12865
Auto Clear Code: “Sticks And Lids” licensed via Music Vine: 8ODNNHDQXNBLUUTV
Music 02:
Title of Musical Work: Old Time Fun
Artist: Sky Toes
License ID S771117-12865
Auto Clear Code: “Old Time Fun” licensed via Music Vine: U1CHBV1QMFV74OHV
Music 03:
Title of Musical Work: Ten Years Later
Artist: Simon Folwar
License ID S771119-12865
Auto Clear Code: “Ten Years Later” licensed via Music Vine: 6BD4Y42SR8CAGATJ
Music 04:
Title of Musical Work: Swan Lake Quartet – Tchaikovsky
Artist: Adi Goldstein
License ID S771121-12865

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like