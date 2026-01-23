How One Woman Changed Mirzapur's Roads

In Mirzapur, driving an e-rickshaw was never seen as a woman’s job. Chanda Shukla changed that when she stepped into the driver’s seat.

Work that began as a necessity to support her family, soon became a valuable skill that she mastered. Today, she trains other women to drive, earn, and take control of their livelihoods, turning everyday streets into spaces of opportunity.

