How Mahua Became Bastar’s Symbol Of Hope Again

Mahua has been linked to poverty, addiction, and stigma for decades. But Razia saw something different. With her expertise in microbiology, she turned mahua into laddoos, livelihoods, and local pride.

Today, her venture supports 700+ women entrepreneurs, generates income for hundreds of families, and preserves indigenous food traditions.

In partnership with @GatesFoundationIndia

