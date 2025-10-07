Authors
Home Videos Business How Mahua Became Bastar’s Symbol Of Hope Again

How Mahua Became Bastar’s Symbol Of Hope Again

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

Mahua has been linked to poverty, addiction, and stigma for decades. But Razia saw something different. With her expertise in microbiology, she turned mahua into laddoos, livelihoods, and local pride.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Today, her venture supports 700+ women entrepreneurs, generates income for hundreds of families, and preserves indigenous food traditions.

In partnership with @GatesFoundationIndia

Music Credits:

Music 01:

Title of Musical Work: Sun Shine Down
Artist: All Good Folks
Auto Clear Code: “Sun Shine Down” licensed via Music Vine: LPJK9HXARLFRIGJW
License ID S734260-12865

Music 02:
Auto Clear Code: “Charged Up” licensed via Music Vine: GIK8GI2ZZRWCZP9A
Title of Musical Work: Charged Up
Artist: RA
License ID: S734261-12865

Music 03:

Auto Clear Code: “Wakhe” licensed via Music Vine: IXZWQAB5KTPGUTJV
Title of Musical Work: Wakhe
Artist: Sonda
License ID S734262-12865

Music 04:

Title of Music: Forest Fire
Artist Louis Island

Music 05:

Title of Music: Nothing Unsaid
Artist: Marshall Usinger
Pro License Number - FxgksR

Music 06:

Title of Music Work: Limitless
Artist: Steven Beddall
Pro License Number – FxgksR

Music 07:

Title of Music: Winter Groove
Artist: Sunny Fruit
Pro License Number - FxgksR

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like