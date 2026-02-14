Authors
Home Videos Business From Poultry To Power In Mirzapur

From Poultry To Power In Mirzapur

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

What seemed like a simple poultry shed to some, became something bigger—with Anju Devi, it became a pathway to steady incomes, financial confidence, and independence for women in her village.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From revitalizing and expanding her family's poultry business, to expanding into fisheries and helping women access formal loans, Anju built more than just her businesses. She built an ecosystem where ideas turn into livelihoods and small beginnings grow into lasting security.

Because when women lead, communities thrive.

#ShesTheChange
In partnership with @GatesFoundationIndia

Music credits:

“Bubblegum” licensed via Music Vine: YHAYUOCGWHXXWRJV
Title of Musical Work: Bubblegum
Artist: Soundroll
License ID S773896-12865

“Good Thing” licensed via Music Vine: OOOWFEGLPFQFABV2
Title of Musical Work: Good Thing
Artist: Soundroll
License ID S773897-12865

Advertisment
Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like