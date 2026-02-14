From Poultry To Power In Mirzapur

What seemed like a simple poultry shed to some, became something bigger—with Anju Devi, it became a pathway to steady incomes, financial confidence, and independence for women in her village.
From revitalizing and expanding her family's poultry business, to expanding into fisheries and helping women access formal loans, Anju built more than just her businesses. She built an ecosystem where ideas turn into livelihoods and small beginnings grow into lasting security.
Because when women lead, communities thrive.
#ShesTheChange
In partnership with @GatesFoundationIndia
