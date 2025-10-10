Authors
From Health to Innovation, See Who Is Making India Better

By Video Team - The Better India
9 sectors. 9 changemakers. 1 India rising.
From water warriors to women leaders, creators for good to young innovators, we brought them all together for a night of Ideas. Impact. Inspiration at TBI Showcase.

A celebration of those investing in a better tomorrow.
Watch. Share. Be inspired.

In partnership with @Zero1byZerodha

#Showcase2025#TheBetterIndia#Zerodha#Changemakers#HopeForIndia #bettertomorrow

Music Credits:
Auto Clear Code: “Break” licensed via Music Vine: RHUIRUL8BXEUGPGD
Title of Musical Work: Break
Artist: Abbynoise
License ID: S742009-12865

Video Team - The Better India
