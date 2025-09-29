Authors
Home Videos Business Coming Soon | Harvesting Energy & Crops: The Promise of Agrivoltaics in India

Coming Soon | Harvesting Energy & Crops: The Promise of Agrivoltaics in India

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

As India rapidly scales up solar and wind projects, we must ask: who truly benefits, and at what cost to farmland? How can the gains of renewable energy be shared fairly without losing precious arable land?

Advertisment

The questions seem layered. But luckily, we’ve got experts to share insights. Coming up: a podcast episode exploring how agrivoltaics makes it possible to grow crops and generate solar power side by side.

Music Credits:
Auto Clear Code: “Simple Miracle” licensed via Music Vine: FEFOWREMGAJJBBD0
Title of Musical Work: Simple Miracle
Artist: RA
License ID S737106-12865

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like