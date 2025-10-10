For Aneesh Pattnaik, Chief Partnerships Officer & Founder of Epic World, The Better India’s work strikes a chord because it uncovers the untold stories of India’s entrepreneurial households—those unseen segments quietly shaping the nation’s future.
It was an honour to have him join us as an esteemed guest at the TBI Showcase 2025, presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.
Watch Aneesh reflect on how TBI’s stories inspire awe, bring smiles, and remind us that real change is happening every day, one household at a time.
