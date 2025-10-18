Authors
Home Videos Business Aneesh Patnaik, Chief of Partnerships & Founding Team Member of EPIC World

Aneesh Patnaik, Chief of Partnerships & Founding Team Member of EPIC World

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

For Aneesh Patnaik, Chief of Partnerships & Founding Team Member of EPIC World, The Better India’s work strikes a chord because it uncovers the untold stories of India’s Entrepreneurial Households—those unseen segments quietly shaping the nation’s future.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

We were happy to have him as our guest at the TBI Showcase 2025, presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

Watch Aneesh reflect on how TBI’s stories inspire awe, bring smiles, and remind us that real change is happening every day, one household at a time!

@m3mfoundation845

#TheBetterIndia#Changemakers#TBIShowcase2025#RealLifeHeroes#Impact#Changemakers#ChangeThatMatters#PeopleThatMatter#HeroesOfIndia#EventOfTheYear

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: the better india positive stories The better India Videos The Better India
You May Also like