#thebetterindia

Amitabh Kant, Ex-G20 Sherpa & Former CEO of NITI Aayog, has always been a champion of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Advertisment

We were honoured to have him bring his visionary insights and global perspective to the opening remarks of The Better India Showcase India's largest celebration of changemakers, presented by Optum and supported by the M3M Foundation.

🎥 Watch the video to hear his inspiring words!

@m3mfoundation845

#TheBetterIndia#Changemakers#TBIShowcase2025#RealLifeHeroes#Impact#Changemakers#ChangeThatMatters#PeopleThatMatter#HeroesOfIndia#EventOfTheYear

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Advertisment

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/