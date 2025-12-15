Authors
Bullied as a Blind Man to Multi-Crore Empire

From being bullied for his blindness to building a multi-crore empire, Bhavesh Bhatia’s journey is pure grit.

From a rented cart to Sunrise Candles employing 1,000+ specially-abled people, he turned pain into purpose.

A Paralympic medalist and three-time President’s Award winner, he proves vision is far beyond sight.

