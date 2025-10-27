Breathe Better India: This Indian Startup Makes Wearable Air Purifier!

#thebetterindia

Pollution got you gasping?

Meet Atovio Pebble — a wearable air purifier you can hang around your neck!

This Made-in-India innovation removes up to 90% pollutants in 30 mins, lasts 48 hours on one charge, and is IIT Kanpur-approved.

Founded by Anmay, Siddharth & Aditi, it’s already helping 7000+ Indians breathe cleaner air.

