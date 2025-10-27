Breathe Better India: This Indian Startup Makes Wearable Air Purifier!

Pollution got you gasping?
Meet Atovio Pebble — a wearable air purifier you can hang around your neck!
This Made-in-India innovation removes up to 90% pollutants in 30 mins, lasts 48 hours on one charge, and is IIT Kanpur-approved.
Founded by Anmay, Siddharth & Aditi, it’s already helping 7000+ Indians breathe cleaner air.
@pureairwithatovio
#CleanAir#Innovation#Sustainability#MadeInIndia#HealthTech#AirQuality#BreatheBetterAir#InnovationIndia#AQI
[Wearable Air Purifier, Atovio Pebble, Air Pollution Solution, Clean Air Device, Portable Air Purifier, Breathe Better Air, Innovation India]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/