Auto Driver’s Daughter Becomes World Champion

From Rohtak’s dusty streets to Liverpool’s world stage, 24-YO Minakshi has punched through poverty and doubt.

Backed by her parents’ grit and coach Hooda’s faith, she rose from a rented auto to Youth Nationals gold, ITBP pride, and now India’s first women’s 48kg world champion.

Her stunning win over Olympic medallist Nazym Kyzaibay isn’t the end—it’s the beginning of India’s boxing glory.

