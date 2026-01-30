Authors
Birdman's 50,000 Clay Pots Save Thousands of Birds

By Video Team - The Better India
As summers grew harsher in Odisha, Subhransu Satpathy noticed something most people overlooked — birds going thirsty.
It began with placing a few earthen water pots. Over time, it became a habit he returned to every summer.

Nearly two decades on, Subhransu continues to show up, just as he did in the beginning.
