Birdman's 50,000 Clay Pots Save Thousands of Birds

As summers grew harsher in Odisha, Subhransu Satpathy noticed something most people overlooked — birds going thirsty.
It began with placing a few earthen water pots. Over time, it became a habit he returned to every summer.
Nearly two decades on, Subhransu continues to show up, just as he did in the beginning.
