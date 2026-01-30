Birdman's 50,000 Clay Pots Save Thousands of Birds

As summers grew harsher in Odisha, Subhransu Satpathy noticed something most people overlooked — birds going thirsty.

It began with placing a few earthen water pots. Over time, it became a habit he returned to every summer.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Nearly two decades on, Subhransu continues to show up, just as he did in the beginning.

Know someone creating change around them every day?

Share this video or tag a #ForceForGoodHero who deserves to be seen.

In partnership with @adityabirlagroup

#forceforgoodhero#forceforgood#adityabirlagroup

Music Credit:

Title of Musical Work: Amazing Day

Artist: Iros Young

License ID: S773007-12865

Link: https://musicvine.com/track/iros-young/amazing-day

Autoclear code: A6MVL1RAUOBDMXAA