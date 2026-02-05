Bihar Friends Take Makhana Global, Earn Crores

A Bihar duo is turning humble makhana into a global success!
After 10 years in Bengaluru, Syed Faraz returned home, teamed up with friend Shishir, and built Shhe Foods with just ₹3 lakh.
From broken machines to global orders, they never stopped. Today, they work with 300+ farmers and supply to 41+ brands. This is how local dreams create global impact.
