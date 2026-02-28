At 50, He Became Undeniable | Suvinder Vicky | Kohrra | Bollywood Struggle | Netflix

From insurance agent to a global sensation, Suvinder Vicky’s journey proves that dreams don’t have an expiry date. 🛡️✨

Before he was the face of the Netflix hit Kohrra, he spent 20 years on the sidelines, even selling insurance policies to survive. At 50, his "overnight" success wasn't luck—it was two decades of relentless persistence.

From Chauthi Koot to winning the Filmfare OTT Best Actor Award, and now starring in Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz, Suvinder is living proof that if you stay in the race, your moment will find you. 🎬🇮🇳

