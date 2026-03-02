At 23, She Cracked UPSC & Became IPS | Priyanka Mohite’s Inspiring UPSC Success Story | AIR 595

At just 23, Priyanka Mohite didn’t just clear the UPSC — she honored a legacy.

From listening to stories of her grandfather, a police jamadar, to securing AIR 595 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, her journey to the Indian Police Service is one of resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering belief.

Advertisment

There were moments of doubt. There were tears. But when self-doubt whispered, her parents amplified faith. And she made a promise:

“One day, I’ll wear the khaki too.”

Today, IPS Officer Priyanka Mohite stands as proof that daughters don’t inherit limitations — they inherit strength, courage, and legacy.

This is more than a UPSC success story.

This is a story of women empowerment, discipline, and dreams turning into destiny.

