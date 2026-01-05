Vegetable Seller’s Daughter Becomes India’s Top Scorer

#thebetterindia

From barefoot kicks in dusty village lanes to lighting up international scoreboards.

At just 14, Anushka Kumari had already represented India, scored record-breaking hat-tricks, topped the Indian Women’s League charts, and won the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

Born to grit, raised on dreams, and powered by pure determination — her journey was only just beginning.

Indian women’s football found a star.

