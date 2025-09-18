Authors
Mud Walls To International Glory: Divyani Linda

By Video Team - The Better India
From a humble mud-walled home near Ranchi to lifting the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship trophy, Divyani Linda’s journey is pure grit and glory.

Despite poverty, loss, and stereotypes, she never stopped chasing the ball—even on empty stomachs and broken roads.

Her story proves that dreams don’t need perfect conditions—just relentless spirit.

Here’s to the fearless girl who outran every doubt and redefined Indian football.

