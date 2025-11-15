AI-Powered Risk Intelligence Strengthens India's Digital Security

New Update
With real-time breach likelihood assessment and a framework that translates risk into actionable metrics, Safe Security serves critical sectors including banking, governance, and public infrastructure.
Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/
In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).
#FrontierTechRepository#NITIFTH#NITIAayog#TheBetterIndia#MadeInIndia#MakeInIndia
Title of Musical Work
Triumph
On This Day
17 Oct 2025
Artist
All Good Folks
License Type
Pro Standard,
License ID
S744175-12865