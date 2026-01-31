Authors
Home Videos 76-YO Farmer Outlifts Gymgoers

76-YO Farmer Outlifts Gymgoers

author-image contribution
By Video Team - The Better India
By Video Team - The Better India
New Update
Advertisment

#thebetterindia

Farmer by day. Wrestler by evening.

At 76, UP’s Pandit Shridhar Mishra swings a 45-kg gada like time doesn’t exist.

Advertisment
Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

From muddy akhadas to quiet resilience after injury, his strength was built on discipline, not applause.

Today, he teaches youngsters grit, patience, and humility.

From fields to the akhada, he proves one thing—age is just a number.

@gyanindianjori

#Inspiration#FitnessGoals#AgeIsJustANumber#IndianWrestling

[Indian Farmer Wrestler, 76 Year Old Wrestler, Traditional Indian Fitness, Gada Workout, Akhada Training]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Advertisment

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
Tags: The Better India The better India Videos the better india positive stories
You May Also like