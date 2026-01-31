76-YO Farmer Outlifts Gymgoers

#thebetterindia

Farmer by day. Wrestler by evening.

At 76, UP’s Pandit Shridhar Mishra swings a 45-kg gada like time doesn’t exist.

From muddy akhadas to quiet resilience after injury, his strength was built on discipline, not applause.

Today, he teaches youngsters grit, patience, and humility.

From fields to the akhada, he proves one thing—age is just a number.

