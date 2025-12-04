Authors
50000+ KM Mapped: Startup's AI Solution is Making India's Roads Safer

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

When Dipen Babariya encountered a road full of potholes, he decided to develop an AI-based software that examines road health. The algorithm can identify 10 types of road defects ranging from minor cracks to major problems such as potholes.

Explore more proven-impact stories on the Frontier Tech Repository: https://frontiertech.niti.gov.in/

In partnership with @NITIAayogOfficial 's Frontier Tech Hub (NITI-FTH).

