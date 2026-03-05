400 Residents, 15,000 Kgs Saved | A Community Recycling Model | Gurugram

Every Saturday, 400 residents of Tulip Violet Society line up with segregated waste — plastic, glass, milk pouches — all sorted at source.

In just two years, this community has prevented 15,000+ kilos of waste from reaching landfills.

It started with one resident, Divya Dhingra, who chose action over blame with support from One Step Greener.

Today, their small weekly habit sends 200–400 kilos of waste for recycling.

One housing society proved something powerful:

Real environmental change begins at home.

Imagine the impact if an entire city participated. ♻️

