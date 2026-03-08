₹40 Card That Exposed 3,000 Litres of Fake Milk | Adulteration | Milk Purity Test

Gujarat uncovered a 3,000-litre fake milk factory.

What went into it wasn’t milk at all—urea, detergent, caustic soda.

And families consumed it without ever knowing.

Advertisment

Across India, more than 70% of milk fails purity tests.

The ones who suffer first? Children.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Now here’s the shift.

A simple ₹40 paper card. One drop of milk. Instant truth.

No lab. No machines. Just clarity.

Over 23,000 kits already in homes after being featured on Shark Tank India.

Advertisment

Built by Dhruv, Rajat, and Parul.

Backed by IIT Mandi and IIT Ropar.

When food lies, awareness becomes protection.

What should they help Indians test next?

Tell us in the comments.

#FoodSafety#MilkAdulteration#ConsumerAwareness#HealthFirst#IndiaNews

[Food Safety in India, Milk Adulteration Crisis, Fake Milk Factory Gujarat, Paper Milk Testing Kit, Consumer Health Awareness]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/