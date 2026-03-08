Authors
₹40 Card That Exposed 3,000 Litres of Fake Milk | Adulteration | Milk Purity Test

By Video Team - The Better India
Gujarat uncovered a 3,000-litre fake milk factory.
What went into it wasn’t milk at all—urea, detergent, caustic soda.
And families consumed it without ever knowing.

Across India, more than 70% of milk fails purity tests.
The ones who suffer first? Children.

Now here’s the shift.
A simple ₹40 paper card. One drop of milk. Instant truth.

No lab. No machines. Just clarity.
Over 23,000 kits already in homes after being featured on Shark Tank India.

Built by Dhruv, Rajat, and Parul.
Backed by IIT Mandi and IIT Ropar.

When food lies, awareness becomes protection.

What should they help Indians test next?
Tell us in the comments.

