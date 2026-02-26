1.4 Lakh Kgs Plastic Removed | One Man’s Mission for the Ganga | Ganga Cleanup

At the banks of the Ganga in Patna, plastic waste was once a daily sight.

Most people complained.

Shubham Kumar came back home and showed up every Sunday.

What started with a few volunteers turned into a powerful community led river cleanup movement.

1.4 lakh plus kilograms of plastic removed.

98 percent reduction in thermacol waste.

1,100 plus active changemakers.

16,000 livelihoods revived through sustainable waste systems.

From Patna to Ranchi to Varanasi, the mission is growing stronger.

This is not just a Ganga ghat cleanup drive.

This is civic sense in action.

This is grassroots environmental leadership.

This is what sustainable cities look like.

Cities do not transform overnight.

They change when someone bends down and picks up the first bag.

