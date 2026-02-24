₹1,000 to ₹5 Crore | How a Himalayan Salt Won Shark Tank India | Namakwali | Pisyu Loon

From a ₹1,000 investment to a ₹5 crore brand, Shashi Bahuguna Raturi proves that tradition can be the strongest business strategy!

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

Founder of Namakwali, Shashi transformed “Pisyu Loon”, a traditional Himalayan herb salt into a national sensation after appearing on Shark Tank India.

What began as a mission to preserve fading mountain recipes in Uttarakhand has now grown into a powerful social enterprise. Today, Namakwali supports and empowers hundreds of local women and farmers, turning heritage into livelihoods.

This is proof that age is just a number and cultural wisdom can build modern empires.

Advertisment

#SharkTankIndia#WomanEntrepreneur#VocalForLocal#SustainableBusiness#HimalayanSalt

[Namakwali Success Story, Shark Tank India Entrepreneur, Pisyu Loon Himalayan Salt, Uttarakhand Women Empowerment, Traditional Food Business India]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/