Bones May Break. Her Dreams Don’t.

#thebetterindia
Bones like glass, spirit like fire.
Born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, I was told I’d be useless.
Schools shut their doors, but I taught myself five languages, embraced art, and built Girija – Magic in Little Hands.
Every clay earring, crochet loop, and kundan piece carries my story. My bones may break, but my will doesn’t.
Don’t give up on yourself—create your destiny.
#DisabilityAwareness #WomenEntrepreneurs #IndianArtists #HandmadeJewelry #ChronicIllnessWarrior #CrochetArt
[Disability Awareness, Women Entrepreneurs, Indian Artists, Handmade Jewelry, Chronic Illness Warrior]
Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia
Follow us for more:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/
Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/