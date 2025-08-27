Authors
Home Videos Bones May Break. Her Dreams Don’t.

Bones May Break. Her Dreams Don’t.

By Video Team - The Better India
New Update

#thebetterindia

Bones like glass, spirit like fire.

Born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, I was told I’d be useless.

Schools shut their doors, but I taught myself five languages, embraced art, and built Girija – Magic in Little Hands.

Advertisment

Every clay earring, crochet loop, and kundan piece carries my story. My bones may break, but my will doesn’t.

Don’t give up on yourself—create your destiny.

#DisabilityAwareness #WomenEntrepreneurs #IndianArtists #HandmadeJewelry #ChronicIllnessWarrior #CrochetArt

[Disability Awareness, Women Entrepreneurs, Indian Artists, Handmade Jewelry, Chronic Illness Warrior]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Advertisment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/

Author
Video Team - The Better India
You May Also like
TBI Showcase