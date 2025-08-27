Bones May Break. Her Dreams Don’t.

#thebetterindia

Bones like glass, spirit like fire.

Born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, I was told I’d be useless.

Schools shut their doors, but I taught myself five languages, embraced art, and built Girija – Magic in Little Hands.

Advertisment

Every clay earring, crochet loop, and kundan piece carries my story. My bones may break, but my will doesn’t.

Don’t give up on yourself—create your destiny.

#DisabilityAwareness #WomenEntrepreneurs #IndianArtists #HandmadeJewelry #ChronicIllnessWarrior #CrochetArt

[Disability Awareness, Women Entrepreneurs, Indian Artists, Handmade Jewelry, Chronic Illness Warrior]

Subscribe Us Now : https://www.youtube.com/thebetterindia

Follow us for more:

Advertisment

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebetterindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebetterindia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebetterindia

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebetterindia/

Website: https://www.thebetterindia.com/