Bengaluru Youngsters’ ‘Nagara’ App Brings Back Affordable Metered Auto Rides

Zero commission. Transparent fares. Bengaluru’s autos just got their meter back!
Meet Nagara — the app redefining trust between drivers and riders. With ₹36 for the first 2 km, ₹18/km after, no surge, no bargaining, no surprises.
Drivers keep 100% of fares, and only certified meters are allowed. 15,000+ drivers, 7,000 rides daily.
