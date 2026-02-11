Last UPSC Attempt: IPS & Psychologist Explain How Aspirants Can Handle The Pressure

There were mornings when 2021 batch rank IPS officer Shubham T opened his books and felt paralysing heaviness. After four unsuccessful attempts, every page reminded him time was slipping away, and negative thoughts grew louder — doubts about his ability, fear of disappointing loved ones, and comparisons with peers who had moved on. Yet he stayed.

“Every aspirant has days when they want to give up,” he says, adding that the prospect of meaningful public service and a lifelong career with job security kept him grounded.

Having appeared for UPSC five times, he understands the pressure of a closely approaching final attempt year.

Alongside counselling psychologist Anita Mohan’s guidance, his journey offers ways for aspirants and families to manage the ‘last attempt’ pressure while protecting their mental health.

Build a strategy before building stamina

Before increasing study hours, Shubham began with an honest internal assessment. He identified weaknesses and conducted a cost–benefit analysis of subjects rather than following a generic preparation plan.

He prioritised areas with strong scoring potential:

Optional papers, which can fetch over 300 out of 500 marks and significantly influence rank outcomes



High-scoring subjects such as Ethics and Polity

By focusing on strategic gains, he gave structure to his preparation. Once priorities were clear, his schedule became purposeful instead of overwhelming.

Anita Mohan reinforces this method, reminding aspirants to focus on controllable factors. Effort, consistency, and realistic planning reduce anxiety far more effectively than chasing perfection.

Analyse your strengths, weaknesses, and past performance first to create a realistic, personalised and sustainable study plan. Photograph: (Indian Express)

Revision vs new content: Prioritise the static core

One of the most common stressors during a final attempt is balancing revision with the urge to keep learning new material. Shubham followed a disciplined 80–20 strategy:

80 per cent focus on static subjects



20 per cent on current affairs connected to those topics

Rather than chasing every breaking headline, he focused on strengthening conceptual clarity.

Using a hypothetical example, he explains that while studying recent developments in Gaza, one should first build a solid understanding of the historical context and geopolitical background, and then layer current events onto that foundation. This approach also helps connect theory with real-world developments.

In his experience, most UPSC questions rarely hinge on news newer than three months, making strong fundamentals far more valuable than endlessly tracking daily headlines.

Daily habits that protect mental clarity

During the most intense months, Shubham relied on simple routines to stabilise his mind:

Listening to music to decompress



Long walks or occasional runs



Scheduling at least one hour of rest daily — regardless of productivity

“Rest does not have to be earned. Even on days when you feel unproductive, take your walk or watch an episode. Punishing yourself only increases self-doubt.”

One of the songs he frequently listened to,Give Peace a Chance by John Lennon, later became a creative opening line in a Mains answer on war and international relations, showing how mental space can unexpectedly enrich performance.

Anita echoes this approach, recommending short breaks, hobbies, and calming activities to regulate the nervous system and restore focus gradually.

Catch catastrophic thoughts early

High-pressure months often trigger spiralling thoughts such as “If I fail, everything is over.” Anita warns that unchecked thoughts can quickly multiply.

“One negative thought can quickly multiply, triggering a chain of similar thoughts that keep repeating,” she explains. “In those moments, the rational mind has to be activated, and the emotional mind has to be shut down.”

She suggests reflective questions to challenge negative thinking:

Is this thought absolutely true?



What evidence actually supports it?



Who am I when I hold on to this thought?



Who am I when I let it go?

She also recommends immediate activity changes as distraction techniques: “Move around, read something of interest, listen to music, talk to a friend casually, watch a funny video, have a shower, and go for a walk.”

Catching catastrophic thoughts early helps aspirants stay rational, prevent spirals of doubt, and maintain emotional balance. Photograph: (Shutterstock)

Support systems matter — but choose them wisely

Shubham’s peer group, mainly college friends who were also preparing for UPSC, became a vital emotional anchor. They shared anxieties and preparation strategies, but intentionally discussed non-exam topics as well.

The goal was to avoid becoming consumed entirely by preparation.

However, he cautions aspirants to be selective. Highly competitive or comparison-driven circles can worsen anxiety and erode confidence.

Occasional browsing of UPSC forums also helped him find a sense of community.

How families can be a steady support system

Anita adds that families should offer calm listening and reassurance rather than constant monitoring or pressure.

“The family members have to remember that they are the support system only,” she says. They should ensure “healthy food on time, uninterrupted study facility, and sleep routine.”

“Last but not least, tell the aspirant that it is not the end of the world either way and that they stand by them no matter what. This may be very reassuring and calming, enabling the aspirant to do well without too much anxiety.”

Use professional feedback to sharpen the presentation

Shubham credits structured mentorship, test series, mock interviews, and one-on-one feedback for improving his answer-writing during the final stages of preparation.

He notes that even one or two extra marks per answer can significantly influence final rankings. Professional guidance helped refine the presentation with pointed, hyper-specific advice.

Mentorship and professional feedback refine answer writing, identify gaps, and steadily improve confidence and exam performance. Photograph: (Oakridge International School)

Managing guilt, expectations, and emotional fatigue

During the final attempt year, guilt can become an invisible but heavy burden, guilt about time spent preparing, fear of disappointing family, or regret over previous attempts.

“Guilt is a negative emotion that can bring one down. It saps one's energy and may not help in the preparation. If energy goes down, it automatically affects the preparation,” Anita explains.

Her conclusion is direct: “Feeling guilty definitely does not help one score extra marks. Hence, drop it. It’s a useless exercise.”

When the mind feels numb or paralysed

Close to the exam, some aspirants experience emotional numbness or mental freeze. Anita recommends calming the nervous system rather than forcing productivity.

Grounding practices that can help:

Slow, deep breathing for about ten minutes

Ten-minute breaks after each hour of study

Spending time on hobbies or creative activities



Listening to soothing music or guided meditation

Taking a gentle walk outdoors

Talking casually with a trusted friend

These small actions allow the brain to settle so concentration can return naturally.

A balanced schedule with exercise, rest, and free time improves focus, prevents burnout, and sustains long-term UPSC preparation. Photograph: (Freepik, Free Press Journal)

Effort with perspective

Shubham’s journey, shaped by repeated attempts, negative thought cycles, and moments of doubt, shows that a final attempt does not have to become an emotional breaking point.

Clear planning, steady routines, supportive relationships, and grounded thinking can transform intense pressure into focused effort.