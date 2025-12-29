Ahmedabad’s Biker Dadis Prove You’re Never Too Old to Ride

No one embodies the adage “age is just a number” better than 87-year-old Mandakini Shah, who effortlessly zooms through the roads of Ahmedabad on her scooter. Often riding beside her is her 84-year-old sister, Ushaben, perched comfortably in the scooter’s second-hand sidecar.

The sight of two silver-haired, saree-clad women navigating heavy traffic often stops people in their tracks. As videos of their daily rides went viral, the sister duo earned the affectionate title of ‘Biker Dadis’, with many comparing them to Jai and Veeru from the iconic film Sholay.

Riding a scooter at 62

Shah is the eldest of six siblings and the daughter of a freedom fighter. She took on responsibilities early, becoming a teacher at just 16, and later involving herself in various social welfare projects.

At the age of 62, she learnt to ride a bike and then a jeep, eventually purchasing a scooter with a sidecar that she still rides confidently through Ahmedabad’s heavy traffic.

Speaking about her scooter, the former teacher told PTI, “I give a lift to children whenever I go to the garden. I also offer lifts to strangers and drop them at their destination.”

The joys and strains of going viral

Shah says the attention her biking escapades brought has had its upsides. She is often treated like a celebrity, and even at the hospital, doctors take photos with her and sometimes waive her fees.

However, not all attention is welcome. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, the octogenarian shared that traffic police often question her about why she rides a scooter, and some people mimic her on the road. Her response: “I smile and say nothing.”

Inspiring change

Despite these irritations, Shah — who has never married — is proud that her independence inspires others. “After seeing me, some men urge their wives to learn to ride two-wheelers fearlessly. Some women told me they are now inspired to ride,” she told PTI, emphasising the importance of self-reliance.

Ushaben echoes this sentiment. “Age is not a barrier for us. We hope that other women will get inspiration from us,” she says.

