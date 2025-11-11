Red Fort Blast: Before You Share Anything, Here’s How to Stop Misinformation From Spreading

The national capital is in crisis as a blast occurred in a car near the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday (10 November 2025). Visuals of the blast site began appearing on social media platforms, which may spread worry, fear, and panic among the residents.

In these initial moments of a tragic event like this, misinformation spreads faster than facts. Here’s how one can be a responsible digital citizen and help stay calm and not confuse others.

Through this article, we at The Better India would like to list down the dos and don’ts for netizens, so that during times of crisis, our online actions become a source of help, not harm.

By staying informed, calm, and compassionate, we can ensure that the digital space supports rescue efforts, spreads only verified information, and upholds humanity even in the face of tragedy.

Dos: How to help online

1. Share only verified information

Check updates from official handles like:

Police/city commissioner accounts

NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority)

Credible news outlets with on-ground reporters

If in doubt, wait before you post or forward . Consider accuracy over speed.



2. Amplify emergency numbers and verified helplines

Share official contact numbers for hospitals, ambulances, and police.

If someone is looking for missing persons or blood donors, verify through official sources before resharing.



3. Use social media to connect, not confuse

Offer help: share nearby safe zones, hospital addresses, and verified donation links.

Ask “I’m safe” or “Is anyone near so-and-so-area?” responsibly — only if you can provide genuine assistance.



4. Promote calm and compassion

Your tone matters. Write reassuring, factual posts.

Remind people to stay indoors, follow official advisories, and avoid rumours.

5. Report misinformation

Use the “Report” feature on social media for posts spreading unverified claims or graphic visuals.

Help flag fake news to fact-checking platforms.

Don’ts: What to avoid online

1. Don’t share unverified photos or videos



Many images from other countries or old incidents are often recycled to stir panic.



Always reverse search an image before reposting (Google Lens can help).



2. Don’t spread hate or speculation

Avoid blaming communities, governments, or groups before official confirmation.

Speculation fuels fear, divides people, and can harm innocent lives.

3. Don’t forward voice notes or “heard from a friend” messages

These are almost always unreliable and spread unnecessary fear.

If it doesn’t come from an official handle or news outlet, delete it, don’t share it .

Helpline numbers released after the Delhi blast:



Delhi Police Emergency: 112 (24 hours, reports of missing persons will be investigated)



Delhi Police Control Room: 011-22910010 or 011-22910011



LNJP Hospital (where most of the injured are admitted): 011-23233400, Emergency… pic.twitter.com/VFOEWvbpv5 — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 10, 2025

4. Don’t share graphic images or victim details

It violates privacy, retraumatises victims’ families, and adds to the chaos.



Show empathy — if you wouldn’t want a loved one’s picture online, don’t post someone else’s.

5. Don’t pretend to be a news source

Posting “breaking news” without confirmation confuses people.



Instead, quote or tag verified accounts like @ DelhiPolice , @ndmaindia, or @PIB_India.

In moments of uncertainty and fear, every word, image, and click online carries weight. The way we choose to respond — with empathy instead of alarm, with facts instead of rumours — can shape how a city heals after tragedy.

As netizens, we all have a role to play in keeping the digital space constructive and compassionate. Whether it’s sharing verified updates, offering help, or simply staying silent until the facts are clear — each small act of responsibility counts.

