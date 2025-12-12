Are Flights Still Being Cancelled? A Quick Update for Travellers

Operating over 2,300 flights a day and serving nearly 65 percent of India’s domestic air travellers, IndiGo’s disruptions in early December 2025 had a wide impact. Many passengers found themselves stranded at airports, uncertain about when they would reach their destinations.

Stories soon emerged of people missing medical emergencies, family occasions, and important exams, while children and elderly passengers waited for hours and in some cases longer, across airports in the country. These experiences understandably dominated news coverage and social media.

There is, however, some relief. Flight operations have since resumed and the situation has begun to stabilise. While some travellers remain unsure about flying, that hesitation is entirely natural. Here’s what we know so far, and how you can plan your journey with greater clarity and confidence.

Are IndiGo flights still being cancelled?

While Indigo Airlines has officially announced that operations have begun, Indigo continues to cancel flights, though the scale of disruptions has eased compared to last week. According to an article published by The Indian Express, airports including Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi and others are still seeing cancellations as of 12 December 2025.

Are airports returning to normal operations?

Yes. On 6 December 2025, Delhi Airport’s official page on X issued a passenger advisory stating that normalcy was returning at the airport. However, it warned passengers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

What about refunds for cancelled flights?

Indigo Airlines announced on 11 December that it has processed refunds for all flights cancelled due to the crisis. The CEO also announced that bookings made through third-party agents will be refunded fully.

So, should you head to the airport or wait?

One week into the crisis, and this is the one question that has been on every traveller’s mind: What should we do now? Wait at home or leave for the airport?

Photograph: (Shutterstock)

If you’re travelling in the coming days, a little preparation can save a lot of stress. Here’s a practical checklist to keep in mind:

Check your flight status before leaving home.

Even as operations resume, some last-minute changes are still possible. A quick check on the airline’s website or app before you head to the airport can save time and uncertainty.



If your flight is delayed or cancelled, look up your refund or rebooking options immediately.

IndiGo has announced that refunds for flights cancelled during the disruption are being processed, including tickets booked through third-party platforms. If in doubt, check directly with the airline or the booking platform you used.



Reach the airport early, especially if you’re flying in the next few days.

With security checks and baggage processing still seeing heavier-than-usual crowds at some airports, arriving early can help you move through procedures more smoothly.



Keep official customer support numbers handy.

In case you need assistance at short notice, these contacts may help: Toll-Free Hotline: 1800-11-0402, Telephone: 011-2465-1094



Know your rights if your flight is delayed or cancelled for non-weather reasons.

Passengers may be eligible for refunds, complimentary rebooking, meals during long delays, or compensation depending on the duration and timing of the disruption. For short-haul flights, delays beyond two hours may entitle passengers to basic refreshments. Cancellations close to departure require airlines to offer alternate travel or full refunds.



With operations slowly stabilising and refunds being processed, air travel is expected to become smoother in the coming days. Photograph: (Shutterstock)

Pack essentials in your cabin bag.

Carry items that can help you stay comfortable if there are delays — a phone charger or power bank, essential medicines, light snacks, water, and a spare change of clothes.



Keep both digital and physical copies of important documents.

IDs, boarding passes, and ticket confirmations are best kept easily accessible, especially if there are changes to your travel plan.

What usually helps passengers most during disruptions?

Frequent flyers often say that the most useful things during delays aren’t expensive gadgets, but simple habits:

Keeping a charged phone and a power bank

Packing medicines and snacks in cabin baggage



Saving airline and airport helpline numbers in advance



Taking screenshots of tickets and boarding passes



These small steps often make the biggest difference when plans change unexpectedly.

With operations slowly stabilising and refunds being processed, air travel is expected to become smoother in the coming days. Until then, a mix of patience, preparation, and timely checks can go a long way in making your journey less stressful.

Sources:

‘IndiGo Processes Refunds For All Cancelled Flights, CEO Meets Regulator’: By ANI (NDTV), Published on 11 December 2025.

‘IndiGo Flight Status Today Live Updates: DGCA suspends 4 safety, op compliance officials over IndiGo fiasco’: by Express Web Desk, Published on 12 December 2025

‘"Getting Back To Normalcy": Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid IndiGo Chaos’: By ANI (NDTV). Published on 6 December 2025.