India’s First Transgender Football League Kicks Off And Players Say They’ve Never Felt More Seen

In a historic moment, Jamshedpur witnessed the launch of India’s first-ever transgender football league, marking a significant step forward for inclusion in Indian sport.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

This landmark initiative, started under the umbrella of the Jamshedpur Super League (JSL), kicked off on Sunday, 7 December 2025, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Artificial Football Turf.

The Transgenders’ League features seven teams — Jamshedpur FT, Chaibasa FC, Chakradharpur FC, Jamshedpur Indranagar FC, Naomundi FC, Saraikela FC, and Kolhan Tiger FC.

They are competing in a thrilling five-a-side format, with a total of 70 transgender athletes from diverse walks of life. Matches will be organised every Sunday for a period of six months.

The opening day saw three highly competitive matches. Jamshedpur FT registered a resounding 7–0 win over Chaibasa FC. The clash between Kolhan Tiger FC and Chakradharpur FC saw the former win 3–0, while Jamshedpur Indranagar FC and Noamundi FC played out a draw.

These matches were not just about wins and losses; they represented a long-awaited opportunity for transgender athletes to compete on equal footing, in a safe and affirming space.

The matches are being held at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. (Photograph:Jamshedpur FC)

‘For the first time, I was seen for my game.’

For many athletes, this league holds deep personal significance.

Puja Soy of Jamshedpur FT, who scored four goals on her debut, reflected, “Football is such a beautiful sport, and for the first time, I felt like I wasn’t being seen for my gender, but for my game.”

Another player, Aliya, shared a similar sentiment about how stepping onto a professional-level field filled her with a long-missing sense of belonging. “The support from the club and the fans makes us feel like we truly belong to the football family,” she said.

Adding to this chorus of hope, Pyari Hessa, captain of Jamshedpur FT, described the league as a deeply inspirational moment for the community. “We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking initiative,” she said. “It gives us a platform we never had before and will hopefully inspire other states to create similar spaces.”

Football as a platform for inclusion

At the heart of this initiative lies a strong belief that sport can be a powerful agent of inclusion, transcending gender and social boundaries.

Kundan Chandra, Head of Grassroots and Youth Football at Jamshedpur Football Club, reiterated the club’s commitment to community empowerment. “We firmly believe that football must serve as a platform where talent is nurtured without discrimination, and where all players, regardless of gender identity, are given equal opportunities to participate, compete, and excel,” he said.

Transgender football league matches will be organised every Sunday for six months. (Photograph: Jamshedpur FC)

A growing movement beyond football

The Transgender Football League by JSL is part of a growing movement across India that champions trans rights through sport.

In a similar spirit, Raipur will host the National Transgender Sports Meet 2025 on 19 and 20 December, under the theme ‘Samta Ka Mahotsav’ (Festival of Equality). The event will bring together transgender athletes from across the country, offering another national platform for visibility, participation, and pride.

Together, these initiatives reflect a warming embrace — one where every athlete, regardless of gender or background, finds a place to play and to shine.

Sources

‘Upping the Ante: The Story of JSL’s Trailblazing India’s First Transgender League': by Jamshedpur FC News Team for FC Jamshedpur, published 8 December 2025.

‘Transgender players unite: Jamshedpur Football Club launches first Super League for transgender athletes; 70 players compete in groundbreaking tournament’: by Times of India Staff for The Times of India, published 9 December 2025.

‘India’s First Transgender Football League Kicks Off in Jamshedpur': by Fare Network News Team for Fare Network, published 10 December 2025.