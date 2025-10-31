From Delhi To Sikkim, 11 Fascinating Heritage Walks Across India to Explore This Winter

Winters have always been my favourite season, not just for the crisp air and warm sun, but for what they once meant: long Christmas vacations from my convent school and a mandatory family trip that my mother would plan down to the last detail.

Advertisment Add The Better India As A Trusted Source

She would somehow find the perfect balance — adventure sports for my brother, museum tours for me, and a little something everyone would enjoy.

Now, as an adult, I still find myself waiting for winter to roll in before planning one. Maybe it’s nostalgia, or maybe it’s because the season makes every city feel more welcoming — the light softer, the air kinder, and the streets more inviting.

So if you, too, are looking for a way to soak in that winter warmth without rushing through it, here are 11 heritage walks across India from fort towns to royal cities and mountain capitals where history truly comes alive one step at a time.

1) Fort Kochi, Kerala

I visited Kochi for my first wedding anniversary holiday. While most of the itinerary was filled with houseboat stays and relaxing beachside resorts, I had long wanted to explore Fort Kochi’s cultural front ever since I read about it in a film magazine.

We strolled past the iconic Chinese fishing nets, admired the pastel-hued colonial bungalows, and walked in silence through the 500-year-old St Francis Church. Later, we wandered through the bustling lanes of Jew Town, its narrow alleys lined with antique shops and old-world charm.

Writer’s tip: Start your walk early morning and wind up at Kashi Art Café or Loafer’s Corner for a hearty breakfast and filter coffee.

The bustling lanes of Jew Town and its narrow alleys are lined with antique shops. Photograph provided by the author

2) Charminar & Nizam Palace, Hyderabad

At the heart of Old Hyderabad, Charminar stands like a time capsule. Lose yourself in Laad Bazaar, a riot of colour from its famous lac bangles; admire the glow of Pathergatti's gemstones; and pause at the iconic Nimrah Café for a sip of fragrant Irani chai.

Writer’s tip: A lesser-known gem compared to the famed Salar Jung Museum, Purani Haveli — also known as the Nizam’s Palace — offers a fascinating glimpse into Hyderabad’s royal legacy.

Built at the behest of the seventh and last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan (Asaf Jah VII), the palace houses an exquisite collection of personal memoirs, gifts, the world’s largest walk-in wardrobe, and a fully functional manually operated lift.

3) Shaniwar Wada, Pune

Once the seat of the Maratha Empire, Shaniwar Wada’s massive gateways and ruined courtyards still echo with royal grandeur and intrigue. This walk offers a glimpse of wadas (traditional homes), temples, and the foundations of a city that once shaped an empire. Local guides often share stories of secret passages and the fort’s tragic fire.

Writer’s tip: Visit just after sunrise to witness how the morning light beautifully highlights the old stone architecture.

Once the seat of the Maratha Empire, Shaniwar Wada’s massive gateways and ruined courtyards still echo with royal grandeur and intrigue. Photograph: (istock)

4) Dalhousie Square, Kolkata

Kolkata’s BBD Bagh (formerly Dalhousie Square) was once the administrative nerve centre of the British Empire in India. The walk covers majestic colonial buildings like the Writer’s Building, GPO, and St John’s Church, where India’s early modern history unfolded.

Writer’s tip: Sundays are perfect. Fewer crowds and better access to photograph Kolkata’s colonial skyline reflected in the Lal Dighi lake.

5) Ward’s Lake, Shillong

Known once as the “Scotland of the East,” Shillong still carries traces of its colonial past in its winding lanes, stone churches, and quaint cottages tucked amid pine trees. A heritage walkhere often starts at the All Saints Cathedral and winds through Police Bazaar, where you can spot old British-era homes beside lively cafés and curio shops.



If you, like me, love parks, don’t miss Ward’s Lake — a serene oasis surrounded by blooming flowers and pine-covered hills mirrored in still waters. Pack a small picnic and linger a while; the calm here feels almost magical, as if time itself has slowed down.



Writer’s tip: Early morning is the best time to stroll through as fog drifts over the hills. Stop by Press Cafe or Dylan’s Café to warm up after your walk.



Ward’s Lake is a serene oasis surrounded by blooming flowers and pine-covered hills mirrored in still waters. Photograph provided by the author.

6) Pols, Ahmedabad

The walled city of Ahmedabad hides a network of pols (traditional residential clusters) that are miniature worlds in themselves with secret passages, temples, bird feeders, and intricately carved wooden havelis. Recognised by UNESCO as India’s first World Heritage City, these living neighbourhoods are windows into how communities coexisted across faiths and trades.

7) Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan

Unlike most forts that stand as silent relics, Jaisalmer Fort is a living golden fortress where families have resided for generations within its ancient sandstone walls. Built in 1156 CE by Rawal Jaisal, this UNESCO World Heritage Site glows in shades of gold at sunset, earning it the name Sonar Quila (Golden Fort).



Strolling through its narrow lanes, you’ll find ancient Jain temples, handicraft shops, and rooftop cafés with breathtaking desert views.



Writer’s tip: Visit early morning or at twilight for the best light, and don’t miss the viewpoint from Gopa Chowk to see the fort shimmer like gold.

Strolling through Jaisalmer Fort, you’ll find ancient temples, handicraft shops, and rooftop cafés with breathtaking desert views. Photograph provided by the author.

8) Chettinad Mansions, Tamil Nadu

The Chettinad region in Tamil Nadu, once home to wealthy merchant families, is dotted with sprawling mansions adorned with Burmese teak pillars, Italian marble, and Belgian mirrors. Each mansion tells the story of the cultural exchange that defined the Chettiar legacy. The sleepy town of Karaikudi remains at the heart of this heritage.

Writer’s tip: Visit during the early winter months for pleasant weather, and don’t miss sampling Chettinad cuisine on the go.



9) Fort Area, Mumbai

The Fort district is where Bombay’s story began. Walking past Victorian Gothic marvels like the Asiatic Library, Rajabai Clock Tower, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, you witness the city’s transformation from trading port to financial hub. Art Deco buildings, murals in Kala Ghoda, and vintage cafés complete the picture.

Writer’s tip: Go on a weekend morning to beat crowds. Enjoy open views and Mumbai’s skyline from Marine Drive, and take a coffee stop at Yazdani Bakery or Café Leopold.



10) Kaiserbagh & Chowk, Lucknow

Lucknow’s heritage walk takes you through Imambaras, clock towers, and narrow alleys where tehzeeb (grace) still lingers. From the imposing Rumi Darwaza to the delicate chikankari workshops in Chowk, each stop reveals the city’s synthesis of art, architecture, and etiquette.



Writer’s tip: Opt for a guided walk by the Lucknow Heritage Society as they weave history with poetry and local anecdotes beautifully.

11) Gangtok heritage walk, Sikkim



Sikkim’s capital, Gangtok, offers a unique blend of spirituality and colonial-era charm best experienced on foot. The heritage walk here takes you from the calm of Enchey Monastery to the lively MG Marg, past traditional Lepcha homes and viewpoints overlooking the Kanchenjunga.

Writer’s tip: Start early in the morning when the sky is clear for mountain views, and end at a local café on MG Marg to warm up with Sikkimese thukpa.